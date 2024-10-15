Hidesign signs-up Unicommerce to organise its omnichannel operations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 14 October 2024, Bengaluru: Leather goods manufacturer Hidesign has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms to strengthen its e-commerce operations and improve order processing for its wide collection of leather products across online and offline channels.



Hidesign has deployed Unicommerce’s technology including its ‘No Frills Order Processing’ feature for omnichannel orders which will allow Hidesign’s staff to view all actionable order items on a single page, making it easier to process store orders seamlessly from a centralised location.



Unicommerce’s platform offers a wide array of integrations across marketplaces & webstores, logistics service providers, ERP, PoS and accounting systems that provide brands a cohesive experience to handle each aspect of their operations. Leveraging these integrations, Hidesign will be able to further streamline its e-commerce operations, improving its billing efficiency and providing a consistent experience across all store locations.



With the latest technological capabilities, Hidesign will be able to provide an enhanced post-purchase experience to its end-customers using Unicommerce’s SaaS platform. Currently, the brand has integrated its 50+ stores and warehouses with the Unicommerce platform.



Talking about the partnership, Pujaspada Pandab (Pujas), Chief finance officer at Hidesign said, “We have had a long known history of our physical presence across the country. With e-commerce becoming the go-to choice for today’s customers, it is important to adopt the right kind of technology. With Unicommerce’s reliable platform, we are rest-assured that our business operations will yield improved results”.



Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, while speaking about the association mentioned, “Hidesign represents the power of art and how its artisanal belief has led to the making of a renowned leather products brand over the years. Just like we have built our technology step by step, our technological prowess will provide the apt support to enhance their post-purchase operations”.



As of Q1 2025, Unicommerce serves 3600+ clients including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies as well as logistics provider firms. With 250+ technology & partner integrations, the company has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 850+ million order items managing 8300+ warehouses and 2950+ omni-enabled stores across geographies. Unicommerce eSolutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE: UNIECOM) and on the Bombay Stock Exchange. (BSE: 544227) Unicommerce eSolutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE: UNIECOM) and on the Bombay Stock Exchange. (BSE: 544227)







MENAFN15102024005232011781ID1108780623