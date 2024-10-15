Women’S Health Therapeutics Market Size To Reach USD 61.6 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Awareness & Technological Advancements - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Women's Therapeutics to Grow at 4.05% CAGR from 2024-2032, Fueled by Increased Focus on Reproductive Health, Menopause, and Breast Cancer Treatment. Pune, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Women's Health Therapeutics Market was estimated to be USD 43.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to be valued at USD 61.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.





Due to increased awareness, therapeutic solutions have been highly demanded since increased consciousness related to women's health issues, such as menopause, reproductive disorders, and hormonal imbalance among others, has gained significant attention recently. As women increasingly learn about their health care, they are receiving highly significant treatment options that look at areas that have been long neglected. These developments are driving a healthy pipeline of novel products and therapies aimed at the specific healthcare needs of women. Market Overview In this scenario, the women's health therapeutics market is witnessing an ever-growing demand for targeted treatment options that begin with increasing levels of awareness and advocacy towards women's health issues. The need for innovative therapeutic solutions is increasing at a rapid pace, driven by advances in technology and personalized medicine. The demand for conditions such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and osteoporosis, among others, is increasing because of an increase in female populations turning to specialized care. The focus of governments and healthcare organizations on women's health continues to ensure the healthy growth of the market, thereby encouraged by collaborations between providers and advocacy groups to provide holistic solutions. Get a Sample Report of Women's Health Therapeutics Market@ Key Women's Health Therapeutics Market Players:

Segmentation Overview

By Application

Contraceptives dominated the market; they, in 2023, accounted for the highest revenue share of 35.8%. The rise in awareness about family planning and advanced contraceptive options, such as the over-the-counter contraceptive pill Opill, has propelled the adoption of this market. Going forward, this can further increase with favorable reimbursement policies for adopting contraceptives.

The endometriosis and uterine fibroids segment will continue to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the estimated period due to the increasing incidence of the associated diseases as well as due to greater awareness because of higher diagnosis rates. Technological advancement and the launching of novel therapeutic products like Orilissa for endometriosis are thus putting forth the pace of growth for this segment.

By Age

The age group 50 years and above captured the largest market revenue share in 2023, resulting from the increasing prevalence of menopausal and postmenopausal conditions. Increasing pressure for treatments in respect of symptoms such as osteoporosis and hormonal changes from advances in hormone replacement therapies boosts demand.

By Drug

Prolia dominated the market in 2023, with a share of 16.3% in the revenues, for which it has successfully prevented and treated osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. The bi-annual injection schedule improves the compliance rate of the patient, hence it becomes the most prescribed drug by doctors.

By Distribution Channel

The market was dominated by hospital pharmacies, which in 2023 saw revenues amounting to a share of 47.7%. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diseases in women. Special therapies required in such pharmacies highlight their significance in wholesome care.

Regional Analysis

North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in the Women's Health Therapeutics Market due to huge healthcare spending, strong R&D activities, and a high-flying pipeline of novel products. Its well-set health infrastructural setup helps in the quick adoption of new therapies. Major companies like Pfizer and AbbVie are leading players in this segment through a focus on launching innovative women's health solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is the most promising market. Here, awareness regarding women's health and better healthcare access is fueling growth in this market. With demographic changes and preventive care emphasis, India and China have been witnessing a surge in demand for therapeutics for women's health. Companies like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are actively pursuing portfolio expansion measures to cater to this increase in demand.

News and Developments

October 2023: The FDA approved Opill, the first over-the-counter contraceptive pill, making contraceptive products more available to women.

September 2023: AbbVie launched the new drug Orilissa, which is the latest therapy for women diagnosed with endometriosis, thereby improving the available therapeutic options in this category.

August 2023: Minastrin 24 Fe was launched in pharmacy stores and online stores to provide access to convenient contraceptive solutions.

July 2023: Prolia achieved a new, updated FDA label published for postmenopausal women for the use intended to decrease the incidence of fractures in the body.

June 2023: A new awareness campaign was launched by the Women's Health Organization to promote education about PCOS and issues associated with female reproductive health.

May 2023: A study was published amongst medical professionals which revealed new data concerning the efficacy of hormone replacement therapy when conducting menopausal symptoms.

The women's health therapeutics market seems to be moving steadily upwards on account of increased awareness, advocacy, and innovative therapeutic solutions addressing the unique healthcare needs of women.

