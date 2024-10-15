2025 Clover Health Medicare Advantage Benefits Demonstrate Commitment To New Jersey Seniors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's affordable, benefit-rich flagship PPO plans now have 4 Star rating

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover” or“the Company”) has announced the debut of its 2025 Medicare Advantage (MA) plan offerings in New Jersey. Clover offers a range of affordable and flexible healthcare options for Medicare beneficiaries, which are designed to meet the unique needs of New Jersey seniors, especially those on fixed incomes facing rising costs of living.



“We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to New Jersey by maintaining our affordable benefit-rich PPO plans for 2025,” said Jamie Reynoso, Clover's CEO of Medicare Advantage.“At a time when many plans are scaling back, Clover is the calm in the eye of the storm, delivering stability and increased value for our members.”

Clover's 2025 plans in New Jersey focus on PPOs, but also include HMO offerings to cater to a wide range of healthcare needs. PPO plans offer highly competitive in-network and out-of-network costs, empowering members to access the care they need without the burden of high out-of-pocket expenses. For 2025, Clover has strengthened its product positioning to minimize disruption while delivering added value to members including low specialist and prescription drug copays, enhanced OTC and dental allowances, and a rewards program with the potential to earn up to $400 annually for completing healthy activities.

“After a decade of serving New Jersey's Medicare beneficiaries, we understand the unique struggles they face, and we are committed to providing plans that deliver premium value as well as help them manage their day-to-day healthcare costs,” added Reynoso.“From offering the $400 rewards program to ensuring access to low-cost prescriptions and primary care, we're here to help our members stay healthy without compromising on quality or affordability.”

Clover's 2025 PPO plans received a 4 Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). Currently, over 95% of Clover's Medicare Advantage membership is served through its PPO plans.

Federal Contracting Disclaimer: Clover Health is a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Clover Health depends on contract renewal.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we aim to extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology's impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

