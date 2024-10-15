Heather Boujoulian Named First Woman Board Chair Of Roger Williams University

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader in and finance, Boujoulian has been engaged with RWU since graduating in 1997.

Bristol, R.I., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University (RWU) proudly announces the appointment of Heather Boujoulian as the Chair of the Board of Trustees, marking a historic milestone as the first woman to hold this esteemed position in the university's history. Boujoulian, a seasoned leader in real estate and finance, steps into the role with a vision to advance RWU's mission of delivering innovative, student-centered education that responds to the evolving needs of today's world.

Boujoulian, who has served on RWU's Board of Trustees since 2020, has been an active alum since graduating in 1997, including serving on the Construction Management Professional Advisory Board, Real Estate Advisory Board, and was also a past president of the RWU Alumni Association. As a Managing Director and Head of Development at Berkshire Residential Investments, a residential real estate firm headquartered in Boston, she possesses extensive experience in managing large-scale investment portfolios and a commitment to social responsibility, which has made her a highly respected voice in the industry. Berkshire is a privately-held investment management company known for its innovative, owner-operator platform and 57 years of experience in U.S. residential real estate. As of June 30, 2024, Berkshire had approximately $28.6* billion of real estate assets under management on behalf of a wide range of global institutional investors. Berkshire owns, manages, and oversees approximately 490,000 residential units through equity and debt investments.

“I am honored to take on this role at such a transformative time for Roger Williams University,” said Boujoulian.“I look forward to working closely with the administration, faculty, and students to continue advancing RWU's vision of providing high-quality, accessible education that prepares students to be global citizens and leaders.”

Boujoulian will begin her term as Chair effective immediately. In her new role, she will lead efforts to support RWU's strategic priorities, including expanding access to education and strengthening commitment to interdisciplinary educational offerings and programs in real estate.

With a career in multifamily real estate that now spans more than 25 years, Boujoulian has worked in all facets of the industry including construction, development and investments, and has been involved in more than $4.5 billion of multifamily investments encompassing over 15,000 units across the United States.

President Ioannis N. Miaoulis expressed excitement for the new era of leadership under Boujoulian's guidance.“Heather has been an advocate for RWU and its values for years, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate. She brings a powerful combination of strategic expertise and a deep commitment to social equity, which will help us shape the future of higher education at RWU.”

Boujoulian earned a Master in Urban Planning (MUP) degree from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Roger Williams University. She is on the Multifamily Leadership Board of the National Association of Home Builders and is a member of the National Multifamily Housing Council. She also serves on the Board of Heading Home, a nonprofit on a mission to end homelessness in Greater Boston.

Roger Williams University is dedicated to fostering leadership and innovation in higher education, and Boujoulian's appointment is a significant step in realizing this mission.

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island. Across eight schools of study, we provide real-world learning focused on social and environmental justice, small classes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research and internship opportunities, study-abroad programs, and involvement in clubs, student organizations, and athletics. Our Northeast location facilitates a strategic network between New York and Boston for community-engaged research and career opportunities for our students and alumni. Graduating with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact in their careers, our students become the changemakers and leaders our world needs next.

