New Apple Ipad Mini Built For Apple Intelligence Launched

(MENAFN- IANS) Cupertino (California), Oct 15 (IANS) Tech giant Apple on Tuesday introduced new iPad mini, driven by the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence, along with striking features.

Housing an ultraportable design, the new iPad mini is available in four finishes, including a new blue and purple, and features 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

According to the company, A17 Pro delivers a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks, with a faster and GPU, a 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-generation iPad mini, along with support for Apple Pencil Pro.

The 12MP wide back camera supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range, and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app.

Customers can pre-order the new iPad mini now and it will be available starting October 23. The the new iPad mini starts at Rs 49,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new iPad mini starts with 128GB of storage - double the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad mini is also available in 256GB and 512GB configurations. For education, the iPad mini starts at Rs 44,900, said the company.

“iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private,” said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

A17 Pro chip makes it faster than ever for users to edit photos, dive into more immersive AR applications, and more.

Deeply integrated into iPadOS 18, Apple Intelligence harnesses the power of Apple silicon and Apple-built generative models to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks.

According to the company, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in US English this month through a free software update with iPadOS 18.1, and available for iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later.