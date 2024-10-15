FIPCOIN Sets New Standard In Cryptocurrency With Stable Value And Guaranteed Returns

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIPCOIN is forthcoming with multiple unexplored use cases of cryptocurrency, bringing more stability to digital asset income

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency sector has witnessed a range of innovative products, but few have combined stability with predictable income like FIPCOIN does. Built on the robust Binance Smart Chain (BSC), FIPCOIN offers investors fixed returns independent of market volatility. This unique digital asset blends stability, security, and consistent income, reshaping how individuals and businesses interact with cryptocurrencies.











FIPCOIN is the brainchild of Mr Piyush Krishna , CEO and Founder of FIP Trade Factory (Fixed Income Platforms) , who has an extensive background in managing fintech companies, international banking, and blockchain innovation. With a firm belief in the transformative potential of cryptocurrency, FIPCOIN emerged as the solution to many of the hurdles that traditional finance and existing cryptocurrencies face, such as transaction delays, high fees, and market volatility. FIPCOIN's operations are supported by Fixed Income Platforms LLC, Bridge Funding & Investments Private Limited and Bridge E-Commerce & Technocrats Private Limited & Wealthwise KB

At its core, FIPCOIN is designed to maintain its initial buying value , regardless of the turbulent fluctuations that often characterise the cryptocurrency market. This guarantees investors peace of mind by ensuring that their investments retain value while also generating fixed monthly returns . This income is supported by FIPCOIN's High-Frequency Trading (HFT) activities, which provide steady revenue streams. Such stability makes it an attractive proposition for risk-averse investors looking for a dependable store of value in the ever-changing digital economy.

The currency also benefits from being backed by reputable fund management firms . FIPCOIN integrates the security of traditional finance with the decentralised power of blockchain technology, making it a unique asset within the cryptocurrency sector.“FIPCOIN is a response to the pressing need for a more stable and reliable investment option in the cryptocurrency sector,” says the CEO.“Our mission is to empower investors by providing them with a predictable income stream while maintaining the integrity of their capital.”

Traditional fiat-based systems often struggle with slow transaction times, expensive fees, and regulatory inconsistencies. FIPCOIN, leveraging blockchain's decentralised infrastructure, provides a solution that is faster, more cost-effective, and globally accessible. By bypassing intermediaries, FIPCOIN reduces the costs associated with cross-border payments , enabling seamless international transactions that enhance global commerce.

Visionary CEO of FIPCOIN, emphasises the coin's potential:“FIPCOIN represents more than just a cryptocurrency; it's the future of global payments. We've designed it to integrate effortlessly into existing financial systems while also offering unmatched stability and income. It is a game-changer in the world of decentralised finance.”

FIPCOIN's most distinctive feature lies in its fixed-income model . While most cryptocurrencies are subject to wild price swings, FIPCOIN offers consistent monthly dividends to its holders. These payments are distributed via a smart contract on the Binance Smart Chain, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and security. This is made possible by the coin's underlying asset reserve, which supports the dividend payouts.

“In a world where volatility is commonplace, FIPCOIN's promise of stable, predictable returns presents a unique advantage,” states the CEO.“Our holders can benefit from the possibility of capital appreciation and consistent income, which is nearly unheard of in today's digital asset market. However, this is a tried-and-true model we've applied since 2018 in our Fixed Income Platforms, where we have consistently provided fixed returns to all our clients. The only change is our transition from traditional fiat currencies to digital currencies.”

In addition to its innovative economic model, FIPCOIN prioritises security. The platform uses multi-layered encryption and undergoes regular security audits to ensure the safety of users' assets. Built on Binance Smart Chain's Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) protocol, the network also benefits from reduced energy consumption and enhanced scalability, further securing its position as a forward-thinking cryptocurrency.

FIPCOIN is committed to adhering to the regulatory frameworks of various jurisdictions, aiming to build trust and legitimacy in an increasingly scrutinised market. This transparency further bolsters investor confidence, particularly in a landscape often clouded by uncertainty and regulatory challenges.









FIPCOIN's ecosystem goes beyond simple payments, emphasising decentralised wallets with multichain functionality that enhances security and usability on both Polygon and Binance Smart Chain. In a bid to democratise film production, FIPCOIN is launching a crowdfunding platform for movies , empowering filmmakers to fund their projects independently.

The universal blockchain explorer will also enable users to track transactions across multiple blockchains, promoting transparency and trust. Investors can engage in an opinion trading platform with AI-powered bots to share insights and earn rewards while incorporating AI tools for cybercrime prevention, underscoring FIPCOIN's commitment to security and innovation.

With a total supply of 1 billion tokens , FIPCOIN has a clear and strategic token distribution model. The initial token supply stands at 200 million, with pre-sale values ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. The team has also planned systematic token burning to reduce the overall supply and encourage scarcity, which should drive up the token's value over time.

Looking ahead, FIPCOIN has an ambitious roadmap that includes the development of a decentralised wallet, an opinion trading platform, and a crowdfunding platform for aspiring directors. By Q4 2025 , it aims to have fully launched all of its promised use cases, firmly establishing itself as a leader in the cryptocurrency space.

With an international presence spanning India , Hong Kong , Europe , and Dubai , FIPCOIN is well-positioned to cater to a global audience. The team's deep understanding of intricate regulatory frameworks and financial systems positions FIPCOIN to lead the way in cryptocurrency innovation.

“Join us as we pave the way for a new era in cryptocurrency,” urges the FIPCOIN team.“Together, we can redefine the financial sector for investors worldwide.”

As FIPCOIN prepares for its public presale , scheduled for November 2024 , there has never been a better time to get involved. The coin's ability to provide fixed returns in a market notorious for volatility makes it an ideal choice for both seasoned investors and newcomers.

About FIPCOIN:

FIPCOIN presents a groundbreaking concept in the world of cryptocurrency by offering fixed returns regardless of market circumstances. FIPCOIN guarantees stability by utilising its clients' extensive cross-border transactions and established High-Frequency Trading (HFT) activities to create steady revenue streams. This unique characteristic establishes FIPCOIN as a dependable digital asset that merges capital growth opportunities with regular monthly profits.

