Young Wayne, NBA2K Influencer, Partners With Metastars And Announces His 9-City King Of The Blacktop 2K Tournament Tour

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Young Wayne , the rising star in the world of NBA2K, has officially signed with MetaStars , the TikTok influencer agency known for representing top talent such as Cai Jun Jackson. This exciting partnership comes with the announcement of a 9-city tour for Young Wayne's highly anticipated new tournament, the“King of the Blacktop 2K Tournament Tour." This tour blends the excitement of professional basketball with competitive gaming for an unique experience.

There will be a private and public phase of the tournament. The private tournament is an invite-only tournament that will feature a star-studded lineup of top influencers, celebrities, and elite gamers, with elimination rounds all competing for a prize pool of over $100,000. With exclusive access and a highly competitive atmosphere, this tournament is set to be the ultimate showdown for NBA2K fans and gamers alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Young Wayne to the MetaStars family," said MetaStars Chief Operations Officer, Owen Ratliff, "His talent and passion for NBA2K makes him the perfect fit for our agency. We are excited to support him in his new tournament venture and help him reach new heights in his career."

The King of the Blacktop 2K Tournament Tour will travel through 9 major cities that includes Dallas, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Detroit, MI; New York, NY; Columbus, OH; Miami FL; Chicago, IL; and Atlanta, GA. Matches will be streamed on TikTok Live for a global fan engagement and gifting will be available. With over 1 billion active users globally-170 million in the U.S. alone-TikTok provides an expansive platform for Young Wayne and his King of the Blacktop 2K Tournament Tour.

In addition, fans can expect to see some of their favorite influencers and celebrities competing alongside Young Wayne in this highly anticipated event. In the public tournament all challenges will be set up via console through our Joystick app, all from your mobile device. Take a sneak peek into the life of Young Wayne, the epic streetball announcer on NBA 2K24 and 2K25; and the rising star from the King of the Blacktop 2K Tournament Tour.

For more information on the King of the Blacktop 2K Tournament Tour and how to attend or participate, follow Young Wayne and MetaStars on social media.

About MetaStars: MetaStars is a wholly owned brand by Meta Stadiums DMCC (MSDMCC). MSDMCC is a fully licensed and complaint DMCC solutions company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. MetaStars is innovating influencer marketing with LIVE streaming management, exclusive brand deals and creator management. Fueled by a commitment to unleash creator potential, MetaStars empowers influencers and brands to forge authentic connections and drive unparalleled success. To learn more about MetaStars, visit our website at:

About Young Wayne: Chicago native Young Wayne is the streetball announcer on NBA 2K24 and 2K25. As a vibe curator, content creator and captivating host Wayne has built a strong foundation throughout basketball culture. From popular podcasts, celebrity games and brand commercials; his clever and organic conversation style and vibrant communication has made him a fan favorite on and off the court. To learn more about Young Wayne visit at: @youngwayne00 on Instagram and 00youngwayne on TikTok.

