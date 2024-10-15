Nightride Thermal To Exhibit At IACP 2024: Advancing Public Safety Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NightRide Thermal Logo
NightRide 360 High resolution Camera
- Mary Ellen Kramer, CEOBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NightRide Thermal, a leader in advanced vehicle-mounted thermal imaging technology, will exhibit at the International Association of Chiefs of Police
(IACP) conference
2024 at the Boston convention
and exhibition
Center. Visitors to Booth 2676 will have the opportunity to explore NightRide's highly reliable thermal imaging products for law enforcement professionals.
"We're excited to connect with law enforcement leaders and demonstrate how NightRide's thermal cameras enhance safety and operational efficiency. Exhibiting at IACP 2024 allows us to show the impact of our solutions firsthand, and we look forward to building partnerships that advance public safety", said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide.
Engage with NightRide's Thermal Solutions
At IACP 2024, attendees will experience firsthand the advanced features of NightRide's vehicle-mounted thermal cameras that have provided safety and visibility during night operations and challenging environments. Our products are designed to support the demands of law enforcement, keeping officers safe during night patrols, SWAT and search and rescue operations in low-visibility conditions.
Booth Highlights: Demonstrations, Giveaways, and More
.Live Product Demos: Discover how NightRide's thermal cameras enhance officers' visibility and situational awareness. The team will demonstrate the rugged reliability of these cameras in real-world applications.
.Exciting Giveaways: Attendees can participate in our exclusive giveaways, including pocket notebooks, carabiners, and laptop stickers.
.Watch Raffle: Enter for Watch Raffle to win a durable, elegant timepiece ideal for keeping track of time in the field.
Meet the NightRide Team: The Thermal Imaging Experts
Engage with NightRide's experienced team members, who will be available to provide insights, answer questions, and demonstrate how our thermal imaging products can revolutionize public safety. Whether you're a police department, public safety official, or industry expert, we're eager to connect and discuss how NightRide can meet your needs.
Supporting Law Enforcement with Proven Technology
NightRide's thermal cameras have earned a strong reputation among law enforcement agencies for providing unmatched reliability and performance in the field. More than 75 federal, state and local agencies are enjoying enhanced safety and operational efficiency, from routine patrols to complex tactical situations.
Get Ready for IACP 2024
As the leading event for law enforcement professionals, IACP 2024 brings together more than 16,000 attendees to explore the latest innovations and solutions in public safety. NightRide Thermal is proud to be part of this prestigious event, supporting public safety through innovative thermal imaging technology.
Event Details
Event: IACP 2024
Dates: October 19-22, 2024
Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center
Booth Number: Exhibit Level Halls A-C, #2676
About NightRide Thermal
NightRide Thermal is the leader in vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, providing cutting-edge thermal solutions for professional, commercial, and consumer use. With a commitment to quality and innovation, NightRide Thermal has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry, offering reliable, high-performance products designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of customers. The company's products are used in various applications, including security, law enforcement, hunting, and outdoor exploration, and are available through a global network of dealers.
NightRide - About Us
