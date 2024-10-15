Death rate in Gaza rises to 42,344 after Israel murdered 55 more Palestinians

(MENAFN) Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 55 Palestinians within a 24-hour period, according to statements from the Health in the enclave. This escalation brings the total death toll since last year to a staggering 42,344, with approximately 99,013 individuals reported amid the ongoing violence. The ministry highlighted that these fatalities occurred during what it described as four separate massacres targeting families, emphasizing the devastating impact on civilian life in the region.



The situation in Gaza has reached a critical level, with many residents still trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings and obstructed roadways. Rescue efforts are hampered by the ongoing military offensive, which continues despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The relentless attacks have displaced nearly the entire population of the territory, compounding an already dire humanitarian crisis exacerbated by a blockade that has led to severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, clean water, and medical assistance.



Negotiations for a cease-fire and a prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have not yielded positive results, largely due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt military operations. Mediation attempts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar have faced significant obstacles, as the Israeli government remains committed to its military campaign in Gaza. The ongoing violence has further complicated diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the region.



In addition to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, Israel is now facing a potential genocide case at the International Court of Justice. This legal challenge stems from its military actions and policies in the territory, raising serious questions about accountability and human rights violations. The combination of ongoing military assaults and international legal scrutiny paints a grim picture of the situation in Gaza, where civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict.

