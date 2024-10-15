Linq Debuts A.I. Event Badge At Inc. 5000 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) World's Fastest and Most Intelligent Event Networking Experience Debuts at Inc. 5000 2024

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq, the world's leading mobile CRM and lead capture platform, will debut its AI Event Badge at the 45th annual Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in Palm Desert, California on October 16.

The exclusive event is open only to founders and executives of companies that appear on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, who are building our future. Attendees will enjoy the world's most advanced AI-powered networking with smart badges and digital business cards.

Key Highlights:

Smart Networking Badges

Attendees will receive Linq-powered smart badges that utilize appless, AI technology to facilitate fast connections and follow-up.

Instant Profile Sharing

With a tap, attendees can exchange digital business cards and LinkedIn profiles, eliminating the need for physical cards or expensive badge scanners.

AI Follow-Up with Linq One

Attendees will have access to Linq One: Linq's AI-powered follow-up and enrichment tech. Elliott Potter, CEO of Linq, emphasized, "Debuting at the Inc. 5000 Conference is about more than just networking-it's about capturing the connections that will shape America's economic future. These companies represent the vanguard of innovation, and we're providing them with the tools to forge lasting, collaborative relationships."

The Inc. 5000 Conference, scheduled for October 16-18, 2024, in Palm Desert, CA will be the first major event to feature this groundbreaking technology. Attendees can expect a

seamless, efficient, and highly personalized networking experience that sets a new standard for business conferences worldwide.

About Linq:

Linq is a mobile-first CRM that works with legacy CRMs like Salesforce and Hubspot. Linq One is its lead capture and AI sales automation platform, leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize how professionals connect and share information.

SOURCE Linq

