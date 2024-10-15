Lick Sleeve Revolutionizes Post-Surgical Pet Care With Innovative Recovery Suit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick Sleeve, a pioneer in e-collar alternatives, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Lick Sleeve Recovery Suit. This innovative product, designed by veterinarians for veterinarians, represents a significant leap forward in post-surgical and injury protection for animals.

Years in development, the Lick Sleeve Recovery Suit addresses the longstanding need for a superior alternative to traditional e-collars. Dr. David Allman, a board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon and the mastermind behind Lick Sleeve, states, "Our goal was to create the most effective, comfortable, and durable recovery suit on the market. We believe we've achieved that with the Lick Sleeve Recovery Suit."

Key features of the Lick Sleeve Recovery Suit include:



Medical-grade, thicker material for enhanced durability

Anti-microbial properties to promote cleanliness

Water-resistant design for added protection Unparalleled coverage for incision/wound recovery

"We confidently claim that the Lick Sleeve Recovery Suit is the highest medical-grade e-collar alternative available," Dr. Allman adds. "E-collar alternatives are becoming a new standard in veterinary care and has been largely driven by the modern pet parent."

Lick Sleeve made its debut at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society meeting in February 2020, quickly establishing itself as a leader in the e-collar alternative sector. The company's commitment to innovation and animal welfare continues to drive its success.



About Lick Sleeve:

Lick Sleeve offers innovative alternatives to traditional e-collars, conceptualized by Dr. David Allman, a board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon. Using a proprietary, patented design and medical-grade fabric, Lick Sleeve provides kinder, more effective post-surgery care solutions for pets.

For more information, please visit



For more information about Lick Sleeve:

Andre Okolowitz, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 855.989.3733

SOURCE Lick Sleeve

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED