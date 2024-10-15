(MENAFN- PR Newswire) London-born cookie dough snack brand continues its U.S. Dough-mination with a new presence in Target's freezer aisles

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious , the premium London-based brand known for its epic Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites, is excited to announce its nationwide expansion into Target stores across the U.S. this month. This milestone follows the brand's successful U.S. debut with a nationwide rollout in Whole Foods in April. Doughlicious continues to excite American consumers by expanding distribution into one of the country's most popular retailers, Target, further solidifying its position as the next evolution in the frozen snack category.

Doughlicious The London Dough Co., Expands Nationwide to Target Stores with Crave-Worthy Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites

Continue Reading

"We are beyond thrilled to expand Doughlicious into Target stores nationwide," said Kathryn Bricken, Founder and CEO of Doughlicious The London Dough Co . "Starting with our launch earlier this year, we've seen firsthand how much American consumers love cookie dough and gelato, and this expansion is a step for the category. We're passionate about creating indulgent and better-for-you frozen snacks that taste amazing and are made with the highest quality ingredients. We can't wait to share our Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites with even more snack lovers as we grow in the U.S. market."

Doughlicious

offers a cookie dough platform of products made with high-quality, natural ingredients, including gluten-free oats, no refined sugar, and no white bleached flour. Each bite contains only 100 calories or less per serving and comes in classic flavours like Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Truffle, Cinnamon Churro, and Mint Chocolate Chip. Expanding the limits of what cookie dough can be, Doughlicious has crafted a super sneaky good snacking experience with broad appeal.

"Expanding into Target stores is an exciting milestone for Doughlicious," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director of Doughlicious The London Dough Co. "Target shoppers are now able to enjoy our products' convenience and epic indulgence whether they're looking for a quick snack or a shareable indulgence. We're excited to introduce more people to the Doughlicious experience, and we're confident our Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites will quickly become a freezer aisle favorite."

Doughlicious Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites

retail for $6.99 at Target stores. To learn more about Doughlicious, please visit

or follow the brand on Instagram at @doughlicious_dough.

About Doughlicious The London Dough Co.

Doughlicious , proudly female-founded and operated, is on a mission to redefine the cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable affair. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand introduces a fresh perspective to the frozen snack category. Doughlicious' Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugar and white-bleached flour and made without artificial additives or preservatives. All frozen snacks are carefully crafted and produced at the brand's London, England facility. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Amanda Bruzzichesi | Taylor Engert

[email protected]

732-298-4391



SOURCE Doughlicious The London Dough Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED