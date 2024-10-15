The Sophie Now Open For Leasing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
New Luxury Apartment Living in the Heart of New Braunfels, Texas
HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sophie, a 282-unit, luxury apartment home community located in the heart of New
Braunfels, Texas is now open for leasing. Developed and managed by
AOG Living, the Class A community further expands AOG's management footprint in the I-35 Corridor.
Continue Reading
Interior of The Sophie
Exterior Rendering of The Sophie
Located at 108 Oak Creek Way, The Sophie offers residents a prime location with convenient freeway access and proximity to local employment, entertainment, and retail. The garden-style community features seven
floorplan options, ranging from one to three bedrooms, with a rich interior amenity package and smart appliances and door locks. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with outdoor fitness area, business center/cyber lounge, clubhouse with clubroom and gaming area, resort-style pool with poolside cabanas, grilling stations, outdoor
firepit, dog park with dog washing station, a courtyard Biergarten, car chargers, sky lounge, work from home space, package lockers, and carport and garage parking options.
"Our goal is to provide a true luxury retreat for our residents and to cater to the needs of both professionals as well as families as we expand our management presence in the I-35 Corridor region," said David Nargang, President of AOG Living. For leasing information, please visit
livethesophie .
About AOG Living
AOG Living is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Dallas and San Antonio. AOG Living has acquired, built, or developed more than 20,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 35,000 apartment homes and 170+ properties under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit aogliving .
For More Information Contact:
Carrie Saks
713-622-5844
[email protected]
SOURCE AOG Living
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15102024003732001241ID1108780258
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.