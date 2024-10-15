عربي


The Sophie Now Open For Leasing

10/15/2024 8:47:38 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Luxury Apartment Living in the Heart of New Braunfels, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sophie, a 282-unit, luxury apartment home community located in the heart of New
Braunfels, Texas is now open for leasing. Developed and managed by
AOG Living, the Class A community further expands AOG's management footprint in the I-35 Corridor.

The Sophie Now Open For Leasing Image
Interior of The Sophie
The Sophie Now Open For Leasing Image
Exterior Rendering of The Sophie

Located at 108 Oak Creek Way, The Sophie offers residents a prime location with convenient freeway access and proximity to local employment, entertainment, and retail. The garden-style community features seven
floorplan options, ranging from one to three bedrooms, with a rich interior amenity package and smart appliances and door locks. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with outdoor fitness area, business center/cyber lounge, clubhouse with clubroom and gaming area, resort-style pool with poolside cabanas, grilling stations, outdoor
firepit, dog park with dog washing station, a courtyard Biergarten, car chargers, sky lounge, work from home space, package lockers, and carport and garage parking options.

"Our goal is to provide a true luxury retreat for our residents and to cater to the needs of both professionals as well as families as we expand our management presence in the I-35 Corridor region," said David Nargang, President of AOG Living. For leasing information, please visit
livethesophie .

About AOG Living

AOG Living is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Dallas and San Antonio. AOG Living has acquired, built, or developed more than 20,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 35,000 apartment homes and 170+ properties under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit aogliving .

For More Information Contact:
Carrie Saks
713-622-5844
[email protected]

SOURCE AOG Living

PR Newswire

