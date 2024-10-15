Spanish Premier demands from EU to suspend free trade agreement with Israel

(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez has called for the European Union to consider suspending its free trade agreement with Israel due to ongoing allegations of human rights violations committed by the Israeli government. His remarks, made on Monday, reflect growing unease within the EU regarding Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict.



Sanchez has previously urged the international community to halt arms sales to Israel, and he reiterated this stance, emphasizing the need for accountability in the face of reported breaches of international human rights law. Earlier this year, Spain, alongside Ireland, formally requested the European Commission to reassess the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs their economic relations. This call for a review has gained urgency amid escalating violence in Gaza.



At a public event, Sanchez stated, “The European Commission must respond once and for all to the formal request made by two European countries to suspend the association agreement with Israel if it is found, as everything suggests, that human rights are being violated.” His comments highlight the increasing pressure on EU institutions to take a definitive stance in light of the humanitarian crisis.



Sanchez also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent calls for the withdrawal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) from active conflict zones. “There is not going to be a withdrawal of UNIFIL,” Sanchez declared, expressing strong disapproval of Israel's attacks on peacekeeping forces.



The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, which is currently led by Spanish Lieutenant General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, reported multiple incidents involving Israeli attacks on its personnel last week, coinciding with Israel's expanded ground operations. Spain has contributed over 600 peacekeepers to the mission, underscoring its commitment to maintaining stability in the region.



In light of these developments, Sanchez has reiterated his call for the international community to halt arms exports to the Israeli government, signaling a growing rift between EU member states and Israel over the conduct of military operations in the ongoing conflict. As discussions about human rights and military support intensify, the future of EU-Israel relations remains uncertain, with calls for accountability gaining traction across the continent.

