Polish Premier announces country set to implement temporary suspension of asylum applications

(MENAFN) Poland is set to implement a temporary suspension of asylum applications, as announced by Prime Donald Tusk. This decision stems from Tusk's assertion that Russia and Belarus are deliberately orchestrating the movement of tens of thousands of migrants across Poland's borders and into the European Union.



In a speech delivered in Warsaw, Tusk outlined his intention to present a new migration policy that includes this "temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum" during an upcoming meeting. Following this, he plans to seek recognition for this policy from the EU, emphasizing its necessity in light of the current migration challenges.



The proposal raises questions about its reception in Brussels, especially given that the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights guarantees the right to asylum across its member states. Additionally, the Common European Asylum System is designed to ensure that migrants are treated uniformly, regardless of the EU country in which they first arrive.



Tusk claimed that the right to asylum is being exploited by figures such as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as by human traffickers. He pointed out that the number of migrants crossing the Belarus-Poland border has surged significantly since 2021, with around 2,500 crossings reported each month this year. This influx has continued despite Poland's efforts to fortify its borders with a fence and implement pushback measures against large groups of migrants.



The Polish Foreign Ministry has alleged that Belarus is actively inviting asylum seekers and instructing them to enter Poland, allegedly under the influence of Russian security services. Both Moscow and Minsk have denied any involvement in the migration crisis.



As Poland grapples with this complex situation, the proposed asylum suspension raises significant legal and ethical questions, particularly regarding its implications for EU-wide policies on refugee rights and protections. The unfolding events will likely prompt discussions within the EU regarding the balance between national security and humanitarian obligations.

