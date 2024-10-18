South Africa An“Ardent Voice” For The Urgent Reform Of The UN Security Council

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





CAPE TOWN, Oct 19 (NNN-SANEWS) - South Africa will continue to advocate for the“urgent reform” of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said President Cyril Ramaphosa while delivering oral replies to questions in the National Assembly.

The President bemoaned the fact that African countries make up at least a quarter of the United Nations (UN) member states,“yet not a single African country has a permanent seat at the table where decisions on the maintenance of international peace and security are made”.

He said this was a concern when issues relating to the African continent stand on the agenda of the UNSC.

“During the 79th

session of the UN General Assembly, there was an acknowledgement by some of the five Security Council members that Africa should indeed by granted two permanent seats. However, there is no clarity to the issue of the veto.

“South Africa was among those UN member states that successfully advocated for the recently adopted Pact for the Future to commit urgently [for the] reform the Security Council.

“South Africa will remain an ardent voice for the urgent reform of the UN Security Council and the need to correct the historical injustices committed against our beloved continent,” Ramaphosa said.

Pressing further, he insisted that the reform of the UNSC was“vital to global efforts to advance peace and stability in the world”.

“In its current configuration, the [UNSC] has failed in the execution of its charter mandate because of narrow national interests that are pursued and the quest for further geo-political influence.

“It has not been able, in recent years, to prevent or to resolve several damaging conflicts around the world. This is evident in conflicts currently underway in the Middle East, in Sudan, in the East part of the DRC and between Russia and Ukraine.

“The shortcomings of the UNSC have had a disastrous impact on the African continent and the global South which in many ways often experiences the social and economic effects that are taking places elsewhere,” he said.

The President emphasised that geo-political realities have changed since the formation of the UN.

“South Africa maintains that the international political and economic system remains unequal and unjust. It reflects the world as it was more than 70 years ago not as it is today.

“We therefore continue to call for the urgent reform of the Security Council based on the common African position. This position, which is articulated in the Ezulwini Consensus, calls for two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats on the [UNSC] for Africa.



“It calls for the abolishment of the veto right and prerogative that currently is held by five members. But is also says that for as long as the veto exists, it is a privilege and a prerogative which should be extended to all new permanent members as well,” President Ramaphosa said. - NNN- SANEWS