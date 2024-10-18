Ranveer Singh Says 'No Chance' After Orry Tries To Wear His Sunglasses

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, known for his close ties with numerous celebrities, shared an amusing featuring Ranveer Singh, asking the burning question, 'Ye Orry karta kya hai?'

The clip quickly captured the attention of fans, as it highlighted a playful exchange between the two stars.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Orry posted a video showing the 'Simmba' cracking a joke about the frequently asked question concerning Orry. While gazing at the cameras, Ranveer wrapped his arm around Orry's shoulder and playfully remarked in Hindi, "Aksar baar humare desh mein bohot zyada log puuchhte hain do sawal. Pehla, 'Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?' Aur dusra, 'Ye Orry karta kya hai?'" ("Often, two questions are asked in India by many people. First, 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' and second, 'What does Orry actually do?").

While Ranveer was addressing the camera, Orry playfully attempted to take off his sunglasses to try them on. However, Ranveer quickly stopped him, saying, "No chance." In the background, a female voice chimed in, "You can't wear sunglasses with specs."

Sharing this hilarious clip on his Instagram handle, Orry wrote, "These are the questions that haunt us."

On Friday, several celebrities, such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, attended Radhika Merchant's grand birthday bash. Orry posted several glimpses of the party on social media.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is in a happy space in both his personal and professional life. Last month, he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple announced the joyful news with a post on Instagram.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are gearing up to entertain audiences in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film, 'Singham Again'. This highly anticipated movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. It is scheduled to hit theatres on November 1.