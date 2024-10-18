Russian Drone Attack: Downed UAV Debris Leaves Woman Injured In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman in Kyiv suffered injuries as a result of an attack by Russian kamikaze drones. At the same time, all one-way attack UAVs targeting the capital were intercepted.

Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted all kamikaze drones Russia had launched toward Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, October 19, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Another air raid targeting Kyiv by the Russian armed forces. Tonight, the invaders attacked the capital of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles. The enemy's tactics remain unchanged - the UAVs approach the city from different directions. The air alert in the capital lasted more than three and a half hours. The defense forces intercepted all Russian drones that were threatening the capital," noted the head of the Administration, Serhii Popko.

City Mayor Vitali Klitschko

wrote that a woman was injured by drone debris.

"A woman was injured during an enemy attack in Darnytsia district of the capital. She was hospitalized and is being operated on," he wrote.

According to the mayor, a small piece of the UAV debris punched through the woman's apartment balcony window.

Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate platoon of Russian marines in Kursk region

In turn, Administration said an apartment building's facade was damaged and a parked vehicle was affected as a result of the attack.

"A young woman received a serious injury to her lower limb," the report adds.

Air defense units were active across the capital during the air raid, wrote the

Administration .

An air raid alert went off in several regions of Ukraine overnight Saturday.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the several groups of enemy one-way attack drones spotted in Ukraine's airspace over various regions, including on the approach to Kyiv.

Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade