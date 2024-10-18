Top Events On October 19: HDFC Q2FY2025 And Kotak Mahindra Bank Results, IBPS PO Prelims Exam Admit Card And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events on October 19: HDFC Bank, India's leading private lender, will announce its Q2FY25 on October 19th. Investors eagerly await the results to gauge the bank's performance. Aspiring professionals have their chance to shine as the IBPS PO Prelims exam takes place on October 19th and 20th. Vice President Dhankhar embarks on a one-day visit to Sikar, Rajasthan, on October 19th.

HDFC Bank to announce Q2FY25 results on October 19

India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, will release its second-quarter earnings report for FY25 on October 19, 2024. The Board of Directors will meet on that date to approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30.

The trading window for HDFC Bank securities remains closed from September 24 to October 21, in compliance with SEBI regulations, affecting designated employees and directors.

IBPS PO prelims exam admit card released; download now for October 19, 20 exam

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024, which will take place on October 19 and 20. Candidates can Access the hall ticket via the official IBPS website, ibps.

The exam will be held across eight shifts over two days. Applicants must print and carry the admit card to the exam center, which contains details such as venue, date, and reporting time. The recruitment process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who clear the prelims will qualify for the Mains.

India adds Canadian border officer to terrorist list amid Nijjar killing controversy

In a diplomatic escalation, India has added Sandeep Singh Sidhu, an official from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), to its terrorist list. This move intensifies the ongoing row between India and Canada, which began following the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Tensions between the two nations continue to rise as both sides trade allegations, complicating their diplomatic relationship further.

Foot Locker to open its first store in India this week

Foot Locker Inc., a leading U.S.-based athletic retailer, is preparing to launch its inaugural store in India this week. The expansion reflects the company's strategy to tap into the rapidly growing Indian consumer market, the fifth-largest in the world.

"We view India as a high-priority market and are excited about the growth opportunities here," said CEO Mary N. Dillon, highlighting strong support from brand partners eager to expand in India.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel to Sikar, Rajasthan, on October 19 for a one-day visit. He will attend the Silver Jubilee Annual Function of the Sobhasaria Group of Institutions as the chief guest during his trip.

India A and Pakistan Shaheens set to clash in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket rivalry will be reignited as India A and Pakistan Shaheens face off in the Group B stage of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

Pakistan Shaheens, the defending champions, defeated India A by 128 runs in the final of last year's edition. The upcoming encounter promises to be a competitive fixture, with both sides eager to assert dominance.