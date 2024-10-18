What China Wants From The Next US President

(MENAFN- Asia Times) During a Taiwan National Day speech on October 10, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that Taipei was determined to defend Taiwan's against“annexation and encroachment”, and emphasized that“China has no right to represent Taiwan.”

China's response was swift. Less than a week after Lai's provocative speech, a record 153 Chinese warplanes swarmed and surrounded Taiwan during a Chinese military exercise over 24 hours. Beijing's intention was simple: issue Taipei a“stern warning” for what China considers a“separatist act .”

Beijing sees the island as a“sacred and inseparable part of China's territory” that must return to the fold. The Taiwanese president sees things differently. Currently, the self-governing island has a different political system and few Taiwanese are in favor of reunification with China.

Though Washington doesn't have diplomatic relations with Taipei officially, it does have regular communication through back channels and a strong economic relationship.

The island is a key US trading partner and is a major supplier of semiconductors which are critical to the production of computers and other technologies. It also sells arms to Taiwan , although this has reduced significantly under Joe Biden.

China has not ruled out taking Taiwan by force, and if it does, the US might come to the self-ruling island's defense as indicated by Washington in the past.

China holds extensive military exercises around the island of Taiwan in October 2024.