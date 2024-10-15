(MENAFN) During a recent visit to Moscow, Slovak MEP Lubos Blaha voiced strong opposition to Ukraine's potential accession to NATO, suggesting that it could trigger a nuclear conflict. Blaha, a member of the Social SMER-SD party led by Prime Robert Fico, emphasized Slovakia's commitment to blocking Ukraine's candidacy out of concern for escalating tensions with Russia.



Blaha's visit was partly to express gratitude to Russia for its role in liberating Slovakia from fascism during World War II and to address what he described as a growing trend of Russophobia within the European Union and the United States. In an interview with RT, he highlighted the dangerous trajectory of the Ukraine conflict, asserting that the ongoing proxy war led by the West against Russia could potentially escalate into a nuclear confrontation. "We need to do everything to avoid this," he stressed.



Citing Prime Minister Fico's recent statements, Blaha reiterated that Slovakia plans to use its veto power against Ukraine’s NATO membership, arguing that such a move could lead to a catastrophic world war. “It would be a suicide if we take Ukraine to NATO… if we want to have a nuclear war… then let’s do it,” he declared, affirming that Slovakia would never allow Ukraine to join the alliance.



Blaha further asserted that NATO's expansion toward Russia’s borders has been a significant factor in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He referred to this as an "empirical fact," arguing that the situation is different from the U.S. having NATO forces at its borders. Instead, he contended, it is NATO and the collective West that have progressively spread their influence and military presence toward Russia, exacerbating tensions.



As discussions surrounding NATO's enlargement continue, Blaha's comments underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the potential consequences of further escalating the situation in Eastern Europe. His position reflects a broader skepticism within some European circles regarding the strategic implications of NATO’s eastward expansion and the need for diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability.

