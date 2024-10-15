Tuxcare Arms Enterprises With First-Ever Endless Lifecycle Support For EOL Linux Distributions And Open-Source Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that its Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) services for End-of-Life (EOL) Linux distributions and open-source software have advanced to an endless service model – a trailblazing offering for its award-winning services that bring even greater peace of mind and unprecedented control for enterprises facing potential EOL-related hurdles. TuxCare will now brand the services as Endless Lifecycle Support .Now, both current and prospective TuxCare ELS customers will be offered service indefinitely. Eliminating traditional strict migration deadlines, TuxCare's endless services enable organizations that continue to depend upon EOL software to receive continuous security updates and patches for as long as needed, without being restricted by predefined support periods.Maintaining stability and security across legacy systems that run on EOL open-source software can quickly become a daunting challenge. These systems are often critical to business operations, but may not be compatible with newer third-party software versions or hardware environments, making migration a costly and time-consuming endeavor.Unique in the industry, the remarkable flexibility of TuxCare's new endless services allows organizations to choose whether to migrate their systems in the future or maintain their current infrastructure indefinitely. Regardless of the chosen path, TuxCare's Endless Lifecycle Support ensures continuous security and seamless operations, safeguarding sensitive data and systems.“Enterprise technology evolves, but some vital systems are deeply rooted in legacy software,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“By providing Endless Lifecycle Support, we ensure that TuxCare customers don't have to compromise on security while keeping their operations running smoothly on older open-source software versions. This is a crucial step in empowering businesses to control their technology roadmap without fear of potentially dangerous security lapses.”For more information on TuxCare's Endless Lifecycle Support services, visit .About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world's risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open-source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. Visit .

DeShea Witcher

TuxCare

...

