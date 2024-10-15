New Novel, QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes To Save America, Launches Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book cover: QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America by Maria Vetrano

Time-traveling Elizabeth Tudor joins female tech billionaire to rescue US from autocratic president

- Cynthia Wright, cybersecurity consultantNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maria Vetrano's debut novel, QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America (Regalo Press/distributed by Simon & Schuster; publication: October 15, 2024), is a political fantasy that reimagines Elizabeth Tudor as a potential US presidential candidate in 2028.Offering readers much-needed relief from the stresses of real-world US presidential politics, QUEEN BESS centers on Dakota Wynfred, a self-made cybersecurity billionaire with a social-activist conscience. Convinced that only a battle-tested woman ruler with no known history can prevent the reelection of the vile US president Robert Vlakas, she activates her time-travel lab to convince Queen Elizabeth I to leap 439 years into the future.Intellectually engaging and enormously fun, QUEEN BESS is attracting the attention of readers who appreciate a smart, genre-blending story filled with relatable characters and sharp political insights.“QUEEN BESS is a completely novel concept blending cybersecurity, feminism, Elizabethan Tudor history, time travel, politics, and found family. As a cybersecurity professional, I appreciated the nods to the many threats to the free world from nefarious cyber actors, and the role of the fabulous female billionaire protagonist in fighting them, and the call to 'old school' leadership qualities as key to fixing our modern world. Hugely enjoyable!”-Cynthia Wright, cybersecurity consultant“With deft storytelling, novelist Maria Vetrano beckons us to suspend our skepticism about time travel as she transports us into Tudor England, and then, in the delightful company of the time-traveled Queen Elizabeth, aka 'Bess,' she sweeps us into the swirl of a near-future presidential campaign. QUEEN BESS is playful and thought-provoking, and I especially love that she set this story in my home city of Cambridge, Mass.”-Melissa Ludtke, author of Locker Room Talk: A Woman's Struggle to Get InsideWhile Vetrano knitted political commentary into her debut novel, she purposefully sprinkled generous bits of humor throughout.“Elizabeth Tudor could speak seven languages, ride a horse like an expert, and terrify courtiers with the lift of her eyebrows,” said Vetrano.“But could she master learning to use the TV remote or having an argument with one of her new handlers without threatening to send them to the Tower? Watching this brilliant sixteenth-century ruler transition to twenty-first century living is a big part of the fun of QUEEN BESS.”For More InformationQUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America is available October 15, 2024-wherever books are sold. For more information on the novel and the book tour, visit: . To purchase your copy, visit your local independent bookseller or order online now.About Regalo PressRegalo Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, was launched in 2022 by industry professional Gretchen Young, who has acquired and edited numerous award-winners and scores of New York Times bestsellers. Her eye for books that resonate with readers is crucial to developing works under the imprint's broad genre focus that includes pop-culture, biography, sports, memoir, social justice, business, female empowerment, self-help and fiction.Regalo unites philanthropy with the business of book publishing by making a donation to a charity of the author's choice on every deal.At Vetrano's request, Regalo Press will make a charitable donation to Silent Spring Institute, an independent research organization dedicated to uncovering the environmental causes of breast cancer. For more information, visit:

