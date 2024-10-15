Design Pickle Launches Creative Automation Features For Subscription Design Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Pickle, the leading creative services platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product enhancements designed to streamline creative workflows and drive efficiency. These new tools establish Design Pickle as the only creative services to support creative automation. These new features include native apps for Slack and Microsoft Teams, API version v.2, and enhanced

Zapier integrations.

The latest upgrades aim to accelerate output, boost productivity by over 30%, and increase plan value for subscribers-all without additional costs to clients. Creative automation allows businesses to improve their creative process, eliminating repetitive tasks, reducing human error, and freeing up teams for more complex work.

Russ Perry, CEO and founder of Design Pickle, expressed his enthusiasm for the new features, "For years, companies have been automating every part of their business to do more, be more productive, and save money. Sales, email marketing, finances, you name it, automation is critical for brands and their teams. With this launch, Design Pickle brings automation to the creative process – and is the only creative services provider to offer this unique suite of features."

Why Does This Matter?



Native Apps for Slack and Microsoft Teams:



Direct communication with your creative team



Simplified task submissions and notifications within familiar platforms

Ready out-of-the-box without getting too technical

API Version v.2 and Zapier Enhancements:



Seamless integration with other tools



Automated workflows that save time and reduce errors Customizable to fit the unique needs of your organization

These features will allow Design Pickle clients to maximize the value of their flat-rate subscriptions by providing efficient, automated solutions for creative tasks. The enhancements are designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that companies can easily integrate them into their existing workflows without additional charges.

To learn more about how Design Pickle's award-winning services can transform your business's creative operations, visit

Design Pickle's website .

About Design Pickle

Design Pickle was founded on the belief that anyone needing graphic design services should have access to an easy, reliable, and affordable solution. With a dedication to customer-centricity, Design Pickle is reshaping the graphic design experience for businesses worldwide. Solve your design pickles and scale your creative output with the #1 Flat-Rate Creative Services Partner.

