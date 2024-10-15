German Islamist assembly demands Middle East caliphate

(MENAFN) During a rally in Hamburg, Germany, the leader of the radical Islamist organization Muslim Interaktiv called for the establishment of a caliphate in the Middle East as a solution to the region's crises. Approximately 2,000 supporters attended the event, although organizers claimed the turnout exceeded 5,000 participants. The demonstrators chanted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greater) and displayed banners denouncing what they described as Israeli “genocide” in Gaza and Lebanon.



Joe Adade Boateng, also known as Raheem Boateng, addressed the crowd, accusing the Israeli of pursuing destructive policies that include attacks on hospitals and schools. He criticized Israel's military operations, referring to recent explosions in Lebanon, which Western media attributed to an Israeli intelligence operation targeting Hezbollah. This operation preceded a larger military campaign by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon, which has resulted in significant casualties, with local authorities reporting at least 1,645 deaths.



The rally coincided with escalating violence in Gaza, where the Health Ministry reports that at least 42,175 people have died and over 98,000 have been injured since the onset of the Israeli military campaign following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The call for a caliphate highlights the ongoing tensions and the complex dynamics at play in the region, as various groups respond to the humanitarian crises and geopolitical conflicts with radical solutions.

