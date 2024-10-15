More than 100 states scold Israel for announcing UN director persona non grata

(MENAFN) In a significant display of international solidarity, over 100 member states of the United Nations have signed a letter defending Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following Israel's controversial declaration that he is persona non grata. The petition, initiated by Chile, was a direct response to Israel's decision made on October 2, which accused Guterres of not sufficiently condemning Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.



The controversy arose after Guterres expressed deep concern regarding the heightened conflict in Lebanon and the broader regional tensions, emphasizing the need for de-escalation. He subsequently condemned the "massive missile attacks by Iran on Israel," stating that his position on these actions should have been clear.



In a letter released by Chile's Foreign Ministry, which has garnered support from 104 United Nations nations along with the African Union, the signatories articulated their "deep concern" regarding the Israeli government's stance. They condemned the remarks made by Israel’s Foreign Minister, asserting that such actions undermine the United Nation's critical role in mediating conflicts and providing humanitarian assistance.



The coalition emphasized that the current situation could further delay the resolution of hostilities in the region and impede efforts toward establishing a viable two-state solution. They highlighted Guterres’ ongoing work as essential for facilitating dialogue, advancing humanitarian efforts, and promoting global peace and stability.



This unified response underscores the importance of maintaining the United Nation's integrity and operational capacity, particularly in areas where conflict and humanitarian crises persist. The international community’s support for Guterres reflects a commitment to diplomatic dialogue and the pursuit of lasting solutions to regional conflicts.

