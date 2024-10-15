Israeli occupation ramps up its strategies deemed as "terror", "starvation" in northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Israeli is ramping up its strategies deemed as "terror" and "starvation" in the northern Gaza Strip, with the goal of forcing over 400,000 Palestinians to flee southward. This tactic of forced displacement is viewed by many as a crucial aspect of a genocidal agenda targeting the people of Gaza. The approach involves relentless aerial bombardments, devastating massacres, and a harsh blockade that denies the population access to essential food and medical supplies. As a result, the bodies of the deceased remain in the streets and under the debris of collapsed homes.



The situation is becoming increasingly desperate, with many Palestinians in northern Gaza refusing to abandon their homes despite heavy bombardment and the absence of humanitarian assistance. This steadfastness has led the occupying forces to escalate their aggression, intensifying military operations and tightening the already severe siege on the area.



Reports suggest that the Israeli government is covertly implementing its so-called "generals' plan," which aims for the forced removal of all residents from the northern Gaza Strip through an oppressive siege that starves the local populace. The circumstances worsened as the occupation issued new evacuation orders, urging residents of Jabalia al-Nazla, Saftawi, and Abu Iskandar in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood to move south. These areas have faced unprecedented shelling and military incursions since the renewed offensive began on October 6.



The latest threats of displacement put tens of thousands of Palestinians living in northern Gaza at risk, particularly in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, and the Jabalya refugee camp. The strategy appears aimed at systematically depopulating these regions by blocking humanitarian aid and preventing the delivery of drinking water. As the humanitarian situation deteriorates, the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza continues to gain international attention, raising critical questions about their rights and the global community's response to these ongoing violations.

