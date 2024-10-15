Reports from Hebrew news outlet disclose Israeli military has initiated disruptions to GPS signals in Kirah, Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) Recent reports from a Hebrew news outlet have disclosed that the Israeli military has initiated disruptions to signals in the Kirah area of Tel Aviv, home to the of Defense. This strategic move is a precautionary measure in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to an impending Israeli offensive.



According to Walla News, Israel is gearing up for the likelihood of launching another attack against Iran. The report highlights that Israeli military leaders have been actively discussing how to prepare for a potential counterstrike from Iran in reaction to future military actions.



These preparations are said to include an elevated state of readiness for Israel’s air defense systems, military control mechanisms, the Ministry of Defense, the Home Front Command, and various government agencies, with a particular focus on safeguarding sensitive installations.



An unnamed security source has indicated that support from the United States is expected to bolster Israel's air defense capabilities. The Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently in the process of upgrading their monitoring and alert systems, incorporating advanced technologies throughout various regions of the country.



A spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed, without divulging specific details, that during times of conflict, the military takes proactive measures to jam GPS signals to meet various operational requirements.



Additionally, there are reports that the THAAD missile defense system is expected to arrive in Israel soon, as indicated by Bloomberg.



In a related development, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a missile attack executed by Iran targeting Israel earlier this month resulted in considerable damage, estimated at approximately $53 million. In early October, Israeli officials announced that Iran had launched around 180 rockets in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, as well as the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah during an airstrike on Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs at the end of September.



These unfolding events underscore the escalating tensions in the region and highlight the intricate dynamics of military actions and retaliatory responses between Israel and Iran.

