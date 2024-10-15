Taj Mahal Tours Announces To Offer Golden Triangle Tours At Additional 5% OFF!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 10, 2024, New Delhi, India - Taj Mahal Tours or Tajmahaltours is a reputed website powered by Culture Holidays India Pvt. Ltd., offering its customers the most exciting opportunity to explore the soul of India. The company has launched Golden Triangle Tours in India at an additional discount of 5%. The most popular and cherished route, Golden Triangle connects three iconic cities that travelers want to explore when visiting India. This is why the company made it a point to make this tour more affordable for all by offering an additional discount of 5 percent.



The customers will not only seize the discounts but also get a chance to dive deep into its rich heritage. Travelers will find oodles of options available to choose from at Tajmahaltours which in turn offer choices to suit the travelers' mood and travel preferences. The company launched a range of Golden Triangle Tour packages paired with other iconic travel destinations that travelers would find interesting while planning their trip to India.



This Golden Triangle tour will begin in the vibrant city of Delhi, covering all the major landmarks that take travelers back to the history and culture of India. Then, the journey continues to Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal. Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of India, lures tourists to experience its charm and unveils the interesting story of love. In Agra, travelers will not only witness the charm of the iconic Taj Mahal but also explore its majestic red sandstone, Agra Fort. Then, the journey continues to the third iconic city of the Golden Triangle route, Jaipur. The royal city of Jaipur adds endless fun and excitement to this tour. Jaipur offers a range of must-see attractions such as Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Jal Mahal, Amber Fort, and Nahargarh Fort. Apart from this, travelers will enjoy leisure time in Jaipur and spend time exploring its vibrant markets. When the trip comes to a conclusion, travelers will already make the most of their trips with this Golden Triangle itinerary.



Jannes, a leading travel expert at Culture Holidays, was excited when quoted-“Golden Triangle Tours are the most popular travel choices among the travelers across the world that need no introduction. This is why the company made it a point to serve the needs of travelers by offering Golden Triangle or Delhi Agra Jaipur tour packages at affordable rates. A discount of 5% will be applicable on the booking of the first 20 travelers. This is indeed a great opportunity to save more on Golden Triangle tours because these packages are already provided at better costs than other competitors.”



These trips are well-planned. She also added that“Travelers can easily book their vacations at tajmahaltours. The agency strives to deliver the most blissful traveler experiences to its travelers. Moreover, exciting deals are also available for group tours to the Golden Triangle route.”



These Golden Triangle tour India are all-inclusive and travelers don't have to book their transportation or any other essential accommodations separately. Travelers can find complete details about the tour packages on the website-



