FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MEXICAN-AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY 'AMERICAN HOMEBOY'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the Mexican American-focused Latino documentary AMERICAN HOMEBOY, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, starting October 15, 2024

Documentary Focused on Pachuco and Cholo Culture Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on October 15, 2024

- Filmmaker Brandon Loran Maxwell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the Mexican American-focused Latino documentary AMERICAN HOMEBOY, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, starting on October 15, 2024.

Directed by prize winning writer Brandon Loran Maxwell, AMERICAN HOMEBOY uses AI technology to restore rare archival footage and explore the origins of pachuco culture against the backdrop of two wars and the Civil Rights Movement.

The film, which traces pachuco and cholo culture as it transcends government discrimination through the decades to become a pop culture phenomenon, draws from rare interviews shot on 5K with leading Mexican American historians, academics, artists, activists, cholos, and former law enforcement officers.

AMERICAN HOMEBOY was produced by West Coast-based Latino digital media startup Chela Media which is dedicated to spotlighting unique Mexican American voices and stories. Brandon Loran Maxwell and Patrick Bowers also served as additional producers and executive producers on the film.

Filmed over 3 years and spanning 100 years of history, the cast includes Estevan Oriol (Netflix's L.A. Originals), Luis J. Rodriguez (Always Running), Charley Trujillo (PBS's Soldados In Vietnam), David“Compton” Oropeza (Tattoo Nation), John Ulloa (Low Creations C.C.), Eduardo Obregón Pagán (Murder at the Sleepy Lagoon), James Diego Vigil (From Indians To Chicanos), Denise Sandoval (The Art Of Riding Low), Kenneth Castillo (Counterpunch), Richard Valdemar (Gangland), Sandy Avila (Lady Lowriders C.C.), Chuco Moreno (Viceland), Jose Valle (Raza del Soul), Jose“Barrio Archaeologist” Joaquin, Jerry Ramirez (This Fool), and more.

“Chicano culture is unique, beautiful, and complex,” said filmmaker Brandon Loran Maxwell.“My goal is to help contextualize it for average people by utilizing modern technology and carefully piecing together the past.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire AMERICAN HOMEBOY directly with filmmaker Brandon Loran Maxwell and Dane Johnson of Deep Focus Law.

AMERICAN HOMEBOY trailer (YouTube):

AMERICAN HOMEBOY website:

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:





Eric Peterkofsky

Allen Media Group / Freestyle Digital Media

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.