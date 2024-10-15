Fox-I Welcomes 5I Ventures (5IV) As Lead Investor, Paving The Way For Future Growth

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- FoX-i LLC, the boutique fintech firm focused on algorithmic trading strategies in the market, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the of a major stake by Singapore-based 5I Ventures Pte. Ltd. Following the transaction, 5IV will be the new lead investor dedicated to supporting the next phase of FoX-i's growth. This strategic marks a significant milestone in FoX-i's journey to further expand its position as a leading Fintech Partner of choice for FX investments across the Middle East and Asia.

FoX-i develops automated trading strategies which are delivered through customized trading algorithms to the financial industry including proprietary trading firms, hedge funds, wealth managers and family offices. The quantitative trading systems are created based on technical analysis combined with a wide range of techniques to assess markets, including the study of repetitive chart-patterns, mathematical calculations to determine the speed and momentum of a move, as well as statistical tools to identify extreme conditions.

Gerard Iwema, Executive Chairman of FoX-i, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in facilitating this partnership.“We are thrilled to welcome Dieter Schlosser, representing 5IV, to the Board of FoX-i. His extraordinary network and extensive experience in entrepreneurship and building businesses are an exciting addition to FoX-i and we are confident that 5I's involvement will significantly contribute to achieving our ambitious commercial and strategic milestones as we further increase our focus on the institutional marketplace.”

With the new partnership, FoX-i plans to accelerate and enhance its portfolio of proprietary trading strategies, further empowering institutional investors across the world, and enabling them to diversify their portfolios with consistent Alpha generation in the FX market. The company looks forward to leveraging the expertise and resources of 5IV to drive future growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

Dieter Schlosser, known for his tenure as CEO of SoftwareOne where he led the company to an IPO crossing a billion-dollar revenue, commented on the investment:“FoX-i represents an innovative frontier in algorithmic trading. We see immense potential in their advanced strategies and are eager to help accelerate their global reach and impact. Together, we aim to revolutionize the way institutional investors engage with Forex markets, driving consistent Alpha generation.”

About Fox-i:

FoX-i is a boutique Fintech Company active in the Forex Market. It develops systematic trading strategies which it delivers through trading algorithms to the financial sector like Hedge Funds, Family Office, Proprietary Trading Firms and Wealth Managers.

About 5I Ventures:

5I Ventures, the Singapore-based investment vehicle of Dieter Schlosser, is focused on helping scale high growth, tech companies across the globe with support going beyond just financial injections that includes strategic as well as operational leadership and guidance.

