4 Cops Among 9 Killed In Bannu Gunbattle
10/15/2024 4:10:05 AM
PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Nine people, including four policemen, have been killed in an attack on a Police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district.
Five suspected burqa-clad militants, wearing suicide vests, were killed on Monday when they stormed the Police Lines, the district police officer said.
The incident, in which four policemen were also killed, came shortly after the funeral prayers for a police official in the Bakkakhel area of the district.
Armed with sophisticated weapons, rocket launchers and hand grenades opened fire on the policemen at the main gate.
The cops responded to the attack and the militants were besieged in a guesthouse. Four cops lost their lives in the six-hour-long gun battle.
