Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 41


10/15/2024 3:31:13 AM

Company announcement no. 62

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,560,397 321,242,073
7 October 2024 17,800 128.02 2,278,756
8 October 2024 18,000 129.24 2,326,320
9 October 2024 18,000 129.14 2,324,520
10 October 2024 18,000 130.00 2,340,000
11 October 2024 18,000 132.54 2,385,720
Total week 41 89,800 11,655,316
Total accumulated 2,650,197 332,897,389

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,760,197 treasury shares equal to 2.35 % of the Bank's share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

Attachment

  • No. 62 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 41 - UK

