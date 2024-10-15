(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faces a dramatic surge in wildfires, with INPE reporting over 226,600 fire outbreaks detected this year. This number represents a 76% rise compared to the same period last year.



The rainforest bears the brunt of this crisis, accounting for 49.4% of all fires. The Cerrado savanna follows closely, with 32.1% of the total fire occurrences. The Pantanal wetlands, while only comprising 6% of the fires, experienced the most significant year-over-year increase.



Weather forecasts offer little relief for affected regions. Experts predict below-average rainfall until December in much of the Northern Region. The Amazon state of Pará reported 466 fire outbreaks in just 48 hours. Neighboring Mato Grosso recorded 189 incidents during the same period.







The Matopiba region, spanning parts of four states, faces heightened fire risks. Low humidity alerts have been issued for this area. In the past two days alone, 826 fire outbreaks were detected in Matopiba.



The federal governmen has mobilized resources to combat the crisis. Currently, 3,732 professionals are on the ground fighting wildfires across affected biomes. Additionally, 28 aircraft have been deployed to support firefighting efforts.

Brazil's Wildfire Crisis: 76% Surge Threatens Amazon and Beyond

Minister Waldez Góes emphasized the government's commitment to assisting affected states. He highlighted the establishment of a Situation Room to address climate-related emergencies. These events have become increasingly frequent and severe in recent years.



The crisis extends beyond wildfires to severe water scarcity. The National Water and Sanitation Agency (ANA) declared water shortages in several major rivers. Communities in the Amazon region now face isolation due to receding river levels.



On Sunday, the Paraguay River hit a record low. This surpassed the previous minimum set in 1964 in Mato Grosso do Sul state. The situation underscores the interconnected challenges of wildfires and drought facing Brazil.

