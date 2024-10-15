AI Digital Centre Unveils Gazan Students Robotics & Technology Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AI Digital Centre, a space dedicated to technological innovation in the National Museum of Qatar, partnered with the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) recently launched the Gazan Students Robotics and Project.

This initiative brings together Gazan students aged 13 to 17 to explore the wonders of within the context of the Arab world.

Held at the National Museum of Qatar, this project introduces the students to the latest trends in technology and robotics. It seeks to equip the next generation with essential skills like problem solving, computational thinking and engineering. Through these hands-on learning experiences, this project aims to cultivate essential STEM skills and fuel creativity.

Commenting on the occasion, Director of the National Museum of Qatar Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, said:“Our goal is to inspire a generation of thinkers and doers, who will use technology to make meaningful contributions to society while staying connected to their cultural roots. It's about ensuring that as they innovate and grow, they remain grounded in their identity, drawing strength from their culture to lead with purpose in an increasingly digital world. We are proud to host such initiatives here in the National Museum of Qatar and we hope to inspire the next generation.”

While this project was initially designed for Gazan students, it has attracted the attention of the wider community. Volunteers from universities and industry professionals have enthusiastically joined the effort, working alongside the Gazan teenagers to create a collaborative and supportive environment for technological exploration.

Ibrahim Qidwai, a volunteer from the University of Doha for Science and Technology leading the Robotics sessions said:“Understanding that we live in a community with on-going technological development, which allows us to encompass and acknowledge the importance of recognizing robotics as a key element to the future of development and global harmony.

“By giving new horizons and introducing the youth, especially the Gazan youth, to the world of robotics enables them to expand on their creativity and explore ideas to bridge relationships and work towards peace via technological, economical and innovative avenues. Working alongside the Gazan youth has been a great learning experience for me and them and am looking forward to learning more from them and am grateful to be a part of their journey.”

The AI Digital Centre invites the public to get involved in an array of diverse activities, where they can participate in community outreach, volunteering efforts, and innovative technology development projects. This initiative is a step toward shaping the next generation of confident, resilient and lifelong learners, positioned to lead in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.