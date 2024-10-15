Today In Kuwait's History
Date
10/15/2024 2:06:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA)
--
1907 -- sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's 7th ruler, and the British Political agent agreed on leasing Al-Shuwaikh harbor for docking ships of the British navy fleet.
1956 -- Kuwait government printing house was inaugurated.
1967 -- Abdullah Al-Fadhala, a singer, writer and composer, died at the age of 67. He was the first citizen to use piano in Kuwaiti music.
1983 -- Kuwait Airways took delivery of the first plane, Airbus A-310, as part of a deal to purchase eight aircraft.
1990 -- The Kuwaiti popular convention concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a declaration emphatically rejecting the Iraqi occupation of the State of Kuwait.
2003 -- Kuwait Sporting Club was crowned champion of the 23rd GCC basketball tournament, beating Al-Rayyan of Qatar 71-67.
2004 -- Al-Rai television channel, the first Kuwaiti private channel, began transmission.
2018 -- Kuwait Airways signed a deal with Airbus to buy eight medium and long-range A-330-800 neo aircraft.
2022 -- Kuwait Sporting Club won the Arab 34th Arab Basketball championship for the first time in the club's history, beating Egypt's Al-Ahli 78-77. (end) bs
MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108778702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.