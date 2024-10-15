New Narowal Gymkhana Design Announced by Daniyal Butt

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Narowal, Pakistan – Daniyal Butt, an undergraduate architect presented the design for the much-awaited Narowal Gymkhana to the authorities. This new state project is one of the most significant developments in the region, aimed at providing state-of-the-art facilities to the local community.



The Narowal Gymkhana, set to become a significant landmark, will provide an extensive range of services, such as wedding halls, guest houses, and a full sports complex. To offer solutions for different individuals' amusement and effective interrelation as the most attractive event and activity location in the town, it is structured in this way.



The dynamic young extraordinary architect, Daniyal Butt, launched his career with this project in 2023. After getting initial training in the Middle East, Butt traveled to Pakistan and gave his heart to architectural training at the Pakistan National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore. Daniyal’s Gymkhana master plan is a true testament to his architectural innovation and interpretation in the field of modern architecture.



The Narowal Gymkhana will be the first one to be on the spot in upgrading the region's leisure and social infrastructure as the very locality embarks on a new episode and a general perception of it being a successful modern accommodation center is circulating. It is anticipated by the people in Narowal and those who are eager to travel there.



Further releases on the outline of the building process and the official opening dates will be made following the progress of the project.



