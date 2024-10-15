Printing Plates Global Market 2024 To Reach $13.09 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Printing Plates Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The printing plates market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $9.29 billion in 2023 to $9.94 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-quality printed materials in packaging and labeling, the expansion of e-commerce requiring diverse packaging solutions, advancements in printing technology, increased demand for customized print jobs, and the influence of digital printing methods.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Printing Plates Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The printing plates market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $13.09 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is driven by the ongoing expansion of e-commerce, which increases the demand for specialized packaging, a growing emphasis on sustainability that boosts the need for recyclable and eco-friendly printing plates, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in printing processes to optimize plate usage, the rising demand for 3D printing technology spurring innovation in plate materials, and the expansion of global markets and international trade requiring diverse printing solutions. Key trends during this period include the evolution of hybrid printing technologies that blend traditional and digital methods, the rise of biodegradable and compostable printing plates aligning with sustainability objectives, the adoption of advanced AI and machine learning for optimizing plate production and performance, the growth of 3D printing applications influencing new plate materials and designs, and the increasing integration of IoT in printing systems for improved monitoring and control of plate usage.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Printing Plates Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Printing Plates Market

The growth of the printing plates market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in promotional and advertising activities. These activities aim to boost awareness, interest, and sales of products or services through various marketing strategies and communication channels. Factors contributing to the rise in promotional and advertising efforts include heightened competition, the necessity for brand differentiation, advancements in digital marketing technologies, and a greater focus on reaching target audiences across multiple channels. Printing plates play a crucial role in these efforts by facilitating the production of high-quality, consistent print materials such as brochures, posters, and flyers.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Printing Plates Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Element Solutions Inc., Agfa-Gevaert NV, Flint Group SA, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Eastman Kodak Company, MacDermid Graphics Solutions LLC, Miraclon HoldCo Corporation, Inkcups Now Corporation, Anderson & Vreeland Inc., Lucky Huaguang Graphics Co. Ltd., Grafiflex SRL, Tampoprint AG, PlateCrafters, Tape & Label Converters Inc., ATL Printing and Converting

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Printing Plates Market Size?

Major companies in the printing plates market are innovating by developing advanced sustainable flexo plate materials, aimed at enhancing environmental performance and meeting the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions. These eco-friendly printing plates are crafted from materials and processes designed to minimize environmental impact, reduce waste, and utilize fewer harmful chemicals.

How Is The Global Printing Plates Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Flexographic Printing Plates, Screen Printing Plates, Gravure Printing Plates, Rotogravure Printing Plates, Thermal Printing Plates, Printing Plate Cleaning Machines, Corrugated Flexographic Printing Plates, Digital Flexographic Printing Plates, Digital Offset Printing Plates, Other Types

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Garment, Automotive, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Printing Plates Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Printing Plates Market Definition

Printing plates are surfaces used in various printing processes to transfer ink onto substrates like paper, fabric, or plastic, creating images, text, or patterns. Integral to printing techniques such as offset printing, flexography, and gravure, these plates are typically constructed from metal, rubber, or plastic.

Printing Plates Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global printing plates market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Printing Plates Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on printing plates market size, printing plates market drivers and trends, printing plates market major players and printing plates market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Printing Global Market Report 2024

report/printing-global-market-report

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2024

report/printing-and-related-support-activities-global-market-report

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024

report/solvent-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.