Elevate Your Workspace with the Sleek and Functional Glow Desk 02

Bengaluru, 14th October 2024: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India's leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) manufacturers, proudly introduces the Glow Desk 02, a 3-in-1 CCT portable table lamp that combines modern design with practical features. Designed to seamlessly fit into both home and office environments, the Glow Desk 02 is crafted with durable ABS housing, ensuring both style and longevity.

This versatile lamp features a flexible arm that allows users to direct light exactly where it's needed. Whether for reading, working, or creating ambient lighting, the Glow Desk 02 offers precise control with its touch-sensitive switch, three brightness levels, and adjustable Correlated Colour Temperature (CCT) settings, making it ideal for various tasks and environments.

Key Features of Glow Desk 02 Include:

• Durable ABS Housing with Anti-Glare Diffuser: The sleek design and anti-glare diffuser ensures optimal lighting without strain

• Flexible Arm: The lamp can be easily adjusted to achieve the perfect angle of illumination, offering complete control over lighting direction

• Touch-Sensitive Switch: Allows for effortless operation, including brightness adjustments and on/off control with just a touch

• 3-Step Dimming & CCT Settings: Choose between three brightness levels (25%, 50%, 100%) and adjust the colour temperature to match your environment or activity

• Colour Changing Touch Bar: Features a colour-changing touch bar for mood lighting, allowing you to cycle through various colour modes

• USB Charging: Offers convenient USB charging, making the lamp suitable for different environments without needing a constant power supply

Speaking about the launch of the Glow Desk 02, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal, commented, "As a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering smart, efficient, and visually appealing lighting solutions, the Glow Desk 02 stands out with its versatile features and sleek design. We are confident that this innovative lamp will elevate any workspace, whether at home or in the office, enhancing both functionality and style."





