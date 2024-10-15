(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the arm of leading Web3 company OKX , has issued updates for October 15, 2024.



OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Shares Insights at "A New Alternative for Dubai" Event; Firm Also Invests in Solv Protocol

OKX Ventures today announced two updates:



Jeff Ren shares insights at "A New Alternative for Dubai": At a high-profile gala event hosted by OKX at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on October 10, titled "A New Alternative for Dubai ," Jeff Ren, Partner at OKX Ventures, took center stage to share valuable insights into the future of cryptocurrency and OKX Ventures' role in shaping the blockchain landscape



Jeff Ren engaged in a fireside chat alongside Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge Capital, exploring OKX Ventures' strategic vision and its commitment to fostering innovation in the blockchain space

In his conversation with Scaramucci, Jeff spoke candidly about the future of digital asset space, predicting that tokenized real-world assets could be the next major breakthrough in blockchain. "The real potential lies in tokenizing assets like carbon credits or intellectual property and integrating them with blockchain technology,” Jeff commented, adding that this would open up new opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs alike. He also touched on the rising trend of Bitcoin's layer 2 innovations , which are creating new use cases and expanding Bitcoin's utility beyond its traditional role as a store of value

Investment in Solv Protocol: OKX Ventures has invested in Solv Protocol , a pioneering bitcoin staking platform. This new capital injection will drive the expansion of Solv's Staking Abstraction Layer (SAL) and promote widespread adoption of Bitcoin staking As the market's largest Bitcoin staking platform, Solv has attracted over 21,000 BTC and gained the trust of more than 400,000 users since April 2024. Remarkably, over 80% of these BTC have been deployed in yield-generating strategies, heralding a new era of Bitcoin liquidity

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

