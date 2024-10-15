Iqony Partners With ACCURE Battery Intelligence To Enhance Energy Storage Safety And Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Iqony Large Scale Storage Site

Proactive data-driven approach ensures reliability and efficiency in grid operations

- Michael Springer, Head of Asset PerformanceAACHEN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iqony , part of STEAG group and a European leader in utility-scale storage, has announced an agreement with ACCURE Battery Intelligence , a leading provider of battery analytics technology, to enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of six energy storage sites. This collaboration underscores Iqony's commitment to building a safe and resilient grid in Germany by taking a proactive data-driven approach to asset management.Iqony is a pioneer in the industry, with its first energy storage site commissioned in 2016. Today, they operate a broad network of sites across Germany. Among these, ACCURE currently monitors six sites, each with a capacity of 15 MW, dedicated to Frequency Containment Reserve (FCR). These sites play a crucial role in stabilizing the grid by balancing supply and demand in real time, thereby ensuring a consistent and reliable energy supply.Since September 2023, ACCURE has been continuously monitoring these sites, providing comprehensive data analysis and insights. This ongoing partnership enables Iqony to leverage ACCURE's advanced monitoring software for proactive asset management programs. By using insights taken from battery data, Iqony can anticipate and address potential issues before they escalate, ensuring optimal safety and operational efficiency."We are thrilled to partner with ACCURE, a leader in battery monitoring and analytics," said Michael Springer, Head of Asset Performance at Iqony.“The software drives operational efficiency and health by giving us a holistic view of our storage sites.”Christian Karalis, Head of Business Development, Battery Systems at Iqony, continues: "This collaboration aligns with our mission to be at the forefront of energy storage innovation, focusing on safety and resilience. Insights from the data allow us to validate our annual capacity tests and gain a deeper understanding of battery degradation, which is invaluable for our long-term strategic planning."ACCURE's sophisticated predictive battery analytics platform serves as a third-party validation tool, reinforcing the accuracy and reliability of Iqony's sites. This independent verification is critical for maintaining high standards of safety and performance across all sites.Furthermore, the insights gained from ACCURE's continuous monitoring enable Iqony to implement proactive asset management strategies. By understanding the patterns and causes of battery degradation, Iqony can optimize maintenance measures, extend the lifespan of its assets, and reduce operational costs."We are proud to support Iqony in their mission to build a more resilient and safe energy grid," said Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO & Co-founder at ACCURE. "Our data-driven approach provides Iqony with the necessary tools to enhance its asset management programs and ensure the highest levels of safety and performance."This partnership highlights the transformative potential of integrating advanced data analytics into energy storage systems. By prioritizing safety and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Iqony and ACCURE are setting new standards in the energy storage industry.###

