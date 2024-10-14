Global Cycling Apparel Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cycling apparel market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $4.73 billion in 2023 to $5.02 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This historical growth can be attributed to the rise in commuting cyclists, higher bicycle sales, heightened health concerns, greater emphasis on cycling clothing, and the increasing popularity of cycling competitions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cycling Apparel Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cycling apparel global market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $6.42 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the growing availability of customization options, increasing urbanization, a higher number of cyclists in small and medium-sized cities, and an emphasis on sustainability and ethical production. Key trends expected in this period include advancements in lightweight and breathable materials, technological innovations, improvements in fabric technology, a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly materials, as well as increased customization and personalization.

Growth Driver Of The Cycling Apparel Market

The growing popularity of cycling is likely to drive the expansion of the cycling apparel market in the future. Cycling, often referred to as biking or bicycling, involves using bicycles for transportation, recreation, exercise, or sport. The increased interest in cycling can be attributed to its health benefits, convenience for urban commuting, cultural shifts, and investments in cycling infrastructure. Cycling apparel improves the overall riding experience, enabling cyclists to perform better, remain comfortable, and ride safely.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Cycling Apparel Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Endura Products Inc., ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Capo Industries Ltd., Sugoi Performance Apparel, De Marchi, Craft Sportswear, Voler Inc., Santini Maglificio Sportivo S.R.L., Le Col Limited, Gore Wear, Pearl Izumi, Rapha, Castelli Cycling, Epic Sports Inc., Primal Wear Inc., 7mesh IndustriesInc., Velocio LLC, Isadora, Attaquer, Morvélo, Black Sheep Cycling, Freedom Cycle Co., La Passione, Hincapie Sportswear Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Cycling Apparel Market Overview ?

Leading companies in the market are concentrating on creating sustainable products, including cycling apparel made from eco-friendly materials, to lessen their environmental impact, fulfill consumer demand for greener options, and promote a more sustainable future. These sustainable materials for cycling apparel aim to reduce environmental harm while ensuring that cyclists enjoy the required performance, comfort, and durability.

How Is The Global Cycling Apparel Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Jerseys, Shorts, Bib Shorts, Jackets, Gloves, Tights And Pants, Arm And Leg Warmers, Base Layers, Accessories

2) By Material Type: Synthetic Fabrics, Natural Fabrics, Blended Fabrics, Smart Textiles, Other Material Types

3) By Cycling Type: Road Cycling, Mountain Biking, Commuting And Urban Cycling, Touring And Bikepacking, Track Cycling

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Sports Equipment Chains

5) By End-User: Professional, Amateur

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cycling Apparel Market

North America was the largest region in the cycling apparel market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cycling apparel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cycling Apparel Market Definition

Cycling apparel consists of specialized clothing and gear aimed at improving the comfort, performance, and safety of cyclists. This apparel ensures that cyclists stay comfortable, boosts their performance, shields them from various weather conditions and injuries, and offers convenience during rides.

Cycling Apparel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cycling apparel market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cycling Apparel Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cycling apparel market size, cycling apparel market drivers and trends, cycling apparel market major players and cycling apparel market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

