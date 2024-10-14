Brazil’S Cocoa Comeback: Doubling Production By 2030

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil aims to double its cocoa production to 400,000 tons by 2030 through the Inova Cocoa 2030 Plan. experts believe this goal is achievable, given the potential for productivity gains and increased investments.



Currently, Brazil produces about 200,000 tons of cocoa annually, less than 5% of global production. This places the country behind African leaders like Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana and South American rival Ecuador.



However, Brazil's agricultural expertise may soon change this landscape. The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) sees boosting productivity as key to reaching Brazil's goals.



Brazilian cocoa farms currently yield an average of 350 kg per hectare, half of some African regions. Yet, some Brazilian farmers already harvest over 1,000 kg per hectare.



Pedro Ronca, director of CocoaAction Brazil, envisions 1,000 kg per hectare becoming the norm. He believes farmers can achieve 1,500 kg per hectare with simple agronomic practices.







The plan also aims to expand cocoa cultivation by 120,000 hectares. Strategies include improving productivity, expanding cultivation areas, promoting sustainable practices, and providing technical assistance.

Opportunities and Challenges

CocoaAction has trained technicians to support 2,600 producers in southern Bahia, with plans to reach 5,000 farmers soon. High global cocoa prices have created a favorable environment for Brazilian farmers.



They receive premiums of $2,000 per ton above international prices, encouraging more investment in cocoa farms. Brazil's cocoa renaissance faces challenges, including the lingering effects of the "witches' broom" disease from the 1990s.



However, the country's agricultural infrastructure and aligned stakeholder interests provide a strong foundation for recovery. The global cocoa market has seen significant volatility, with major producers facing climate issues and diseases.



This instability led to historic price highs in early 2024, before stabilizing at around 5,000 pounds per ton. Brazil's efforts come at an opportune time as the world seeks new cocoa sources.



Success depends on continued investment, technological adoption, and supportive policies. If achieved, Brazil's cocoa resurgence could reshape the global market and provide economic opportunities for its people.

