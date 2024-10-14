Congo, Uganda Extend Military Alliance Against ADF Rebels: Battling Persistent Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda have agreed to continue their joint military operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.



This decision underscores the ongoing threat posed by the ADF in eastern DRC and neighboring Uganda. President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC has instructed to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.



The ADF, originally a Ugandan rebel group, has operated in eastern DRC since the 1990s. It has become one of the deadliest armed groups in the region, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.



Joint operations between the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF ) and the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) began in November 2021 and have now been extended.



Despite nearly three years of joint efforts, the ADF remains a significant threat. UN reports indicate the group was responsible for over 1,000 civilian deaths in 2023.







Between June and September 2024, the ADF caused 467 civilian casualties, including women and children. The ongoing conflict has worsened the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC .

Humanitarian Crisis and Security Challenges

As of March 2024, nearly 1.7 million people were internally displaced in the Petit Nord region of North Kivu. An additional half a million displaced persons have moved into neighboring South Kivu province.



Military operations have reportedly reduced the ADF's capacity, forcing the rebels into constant movement and smaller groups.



However, the ADF has responded with increased attacks on civilians. The conflict landscape is further complicated by the presence of other armed groups.



The protracted conflict has led to severe humanitarian consequences, including the recruitment of child soldiers and widespread sexual violence.



In addition, the United Nations mission MONUSCO is implementing a phased withdrawal plan, raising concerns about a potential security vacuum.



The conflict has also affected the DRC's crucial mining sector. In July 2024, South Kivu's governor suspended all mining activities to "restore order" following attacks on operations.



The extension of the Uganda-DRC military alliance signals a continued commitment to addressing regional security challenges.



However, the complex nature of the conflict suggests that a comprehensive political solution may be necessary alongside military efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the eastern DRC.

