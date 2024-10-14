Bel Announces Appointment Of Umasankar (‘Uma”) Pingali As Global Head Of Sales And Marketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or,“the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), today announced its appointment of Uma Pingali as Global Head of Sales and Marketing, a newly created role. With over 30 years of management experience in global sales, marketing, business development within the electronic industry, Uma is uniquely positioned to lead and accelerate Bel's sales and marketing organizations. His experience with integrating various sales teams that have joined via acquisitions will be very helpful for Bel with our history of acquisitions.



Uma started his career in India and has lived and led sales organizations there and in Singapore, China, Hong Kong and the U.S. In his most recent role as President of Global Sales at Farnell, based in Chicago, Uma managed a team of 600+ people in driving a $1.6 billion global sales organization.

Dan Bernstein, President and CEO, said,“Uma is the perfect fit for the role, given his extensive global experience in the electronics industry. He will be responsible for creating and executing strategies that drive growth beyond current trends, identifying areas for improvement, challenging existing processes, and implementing innovative solutions to optimize sales performance. We are very much looking forward to the contributions that Uma will bring to Bel in further positioning the company for long-term success.”

About Bel

Bel () designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin

Vice President of Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

...

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339

...; ...

