Ehaccp Publishes Online 'Certified HACCP Food Safety Auditor' Course For Food Industry Food Safety Professionals

HACCP Auditor course

HACCP Auditor certificate

eHACCP's Certified HACCP Food Safety Auditor course trains professional to assess and verify compliance with HACCP and regulatory requirements.

- Stephen SockettLUNENBURG, CANADA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eHACCP has launched its Certified HACCP Food Safety Auditors course to address the gap in the marker for high quality, affordable, on-demand HACCP auditor training for people working in the food industry.After years of offering online HACCP training and experiencing growth and success with its IHA accredited HACCP and other food safety related courses and after listening to its clients request for additional training resources that focuses on auditing eHACCP has published its online Certified HACCP Food Safety Auditor course on its learning management system and is now available for enrollment.Using ISO 19001:2018 Auditing Management Systems as the basis of the audit protocol and incorporating HACCP and other GFSI standards as the reference documents, the Certified HACCP Food Safety Auditors course was developed to help people and companies perform 1st and 2nd party audits as part of their compliance analysis.The biggest benefit from the course is the quality of the content. It mirrors the high-quality content that has gone into all eHACCP's online HACCP courses. People who have enrolled in the HACCP courses have demonstrated their positive experience through their reviews and their continued patronage.eHACCP's review pages consistently show extremely high ratings with an average of 4.9 stars out of 5 with hundred of reviews.Kroger, Maersk, Coca-Cola, Restaurant Depot, and many other enterprise companies use eHACCP as their HACCP training solution while thousands of individuals use eHACCP for their HACCP training needs. eHACCP has been offering online HACCP training for over 10 years.The price point is another major benefit for anyone wanting to upgrade their resume and service offerings. A typical audit course can be as much as $2000 while eHACCP's audit course costs $699. eHACCP also offers discounts for group purchases of 5 or more courses.By being able to train individuals within an organization to perform high quality and reliable audits allows businesses to quickly and cheaply identify and remediate noncompliance issues before a 3rd party audit is performed and to verify conformity to their HACCP and food safety system. This provides peace of mind to any facility manager.A HACCP and food safety auditor plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of food products.Key responsibilities:- Inspection: Examining facilities, equipment, and processes for potential hazards.- Documentation review: Analyzing food safety plans, records, and procedures.- Interviews: Gathering information from employees about their food safety practices.- Reporting: Preparing detailed audit reports that identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement.- Certification: In some cases, auditors may recommend a company for certification if they meet the required standards.Why HACCP and Food Safety Auditors are Important- Consumer protection: They help prevent foodborne illnesses by ensuring food businesses follow safe practices.- Regulatory compliance: They help companies meet legal requirements and avoid penalties.- Quality assurance: They contribute to maintaining high standards of food quality and safety.- Brand reputation: A good food safety record enhances a company's reputation and consumer trust.Specific audits conducted to determine if a company meets the criteria for certification to a recognized food safety standard.If you're in the food industry, understanding HACCP principles and working with qualified food safety auditors is essential for protecting your customers and your business.HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points)What it is: HACCP is a preventative approach to food safety that identifies potential hazards throughout the food production process, from raw materials to finished products. It focuses on controlling critical points where these hazards can be eliminated or reduced to acceptable levels.Why it matters: HACCP is a globally recognized system used to ensure food safety and protect consumers from foodborne illnesses.

Video overview of eHACCP. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.

