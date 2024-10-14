Borrell: We Will Extend EU Mission To Train Ukrainian Military For Next Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union will extend the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for another two years, which will enable the provision of training for more Ukrainian soldiers.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced this today in Luxembourg during a press following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He said that ensuring the best possible capabilities for the of Ukraine and expanding the training mission is very important as the Ukrainian forces are under great pressure along the front line.

“We will extend the EUMAM mandate for the next two years,” Borrell said.

As previously reported, the European Union decided to increase the number of military personnel undergoing training within EUMAM Ukraine to 60,000 and to train another 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of this year.