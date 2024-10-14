National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Grad MLRS In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Artillerymen from the Ukrainian National Guard's 14th Ivan Bohun Operational Brigade“Chervona Kalyna” destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with ammunition in the Pokrovsk sector.

The National Guard wrote this on and posted a relevant , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the Russians were redeploying equipment for further shelling of Ukrainian positions. It was spotted by the brigade's aerial reconnaissance men.

Thanks to the precise coordinates and the skill of the artillerymen, the Grad MLRS was destroyed at the first shot.

“After hitting the ammunition of the system, a powerful explosion occurred, eliminating the opportunity for the occupiers' crew to survive,” the National Guard emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, special forces of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system Osa using an FPV drone.

Video: Official channel of Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko