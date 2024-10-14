President Awards Another 252 Ukrainian Defenders, 214 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored another 252 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, including 214 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree, No.701/2024, was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

The President awarded the defenders for their personal courage in defending Ukraine's state and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi "For Courage", and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Saved Life".

As Ukrinform reported, on October 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded 362 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 116 of them posthumously.