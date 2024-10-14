Zelensky Meets With Cross-Party Delegation From Canadian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a cross-party delegation from the Parliament of Canada, led by Speaker Greg Fergus.

The head of state wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The discussion primarily focused on Ukraine's path to and the invitation to join the Alliance. We also discussed support for our system ahead of winter, defense assistance, continued sanctions against the Russian Federation, and Canada's leadership in liberating Ukrainians,” Zelensky noted.

He also thanked Canada for its unwavering support for Ukraine since the very beginning of this war.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada's Parliament, Greg Fergus, called on the allies to increase support for Ukraine so that it does not have to pay a much higher price later.

Photo: President's Office